D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 63.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 47.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Progressive by 12.7% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

PGR opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

