D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 294 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

NYSE ED opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.