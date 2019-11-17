CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.54). B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.25. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,807. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 92,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

