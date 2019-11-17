Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

CYBR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. 602,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,497. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,624,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 28.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

