Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.
CYBR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. 602,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,497. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,624,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 28.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
