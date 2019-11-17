Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CFR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,092,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after buying an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,661,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

