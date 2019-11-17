CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CSWI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 62,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,082. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

