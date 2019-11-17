CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
CSWI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 62,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,082. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.