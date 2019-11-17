Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.68 million and $786.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $660.79 or 0.07599177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001052 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

