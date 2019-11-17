Critical Contrast: THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SECOM LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays out 366.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SECOM LTD/ADR pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SECOM LTD/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.2% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and SECOM LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -0.78% -11.74% -1.09% SECOM LTD/ADR 8.31% 7.39% 4.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and SECOM LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $40.47 billion 0.23 $10.71 million $0.03 488.00 SECOM LTD/ADR $9.18 billion 2.08 $807.98 million $0.96 22.83

SECOM LTD/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S. SECOM LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and SECOM LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SECOM LTD/ADR beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

