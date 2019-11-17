Critical Analysis: Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) & Evelo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:EVLO)

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Evelo Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 189.14%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -8,042.35% N/A -104.81% Evelo Biosciences N/A -71.77% -58.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Evelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 30.01 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$56.94 million ($2.78) -2.20

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

