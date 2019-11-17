Creative Planning Sells 8,150 Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.18% of Hill International worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Hill International by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hill International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIL opened at $3.00 on Friday. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Hill International news, Director James M. Chadwick bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Chadwick bought 12,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,361.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,751 shares of company stock valued at $275,995 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

