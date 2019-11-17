Creative Planning Sells 6,073 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 219,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

