Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Creative Planning cut its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Slack were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $46,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $340,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,067 shares of company stock worth $6,121,079.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

