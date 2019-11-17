Creative Planning Has $293,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,056,000 after buying an additional 235,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,406,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,586,000 after buying an additional 220,355 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ONB opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

