Creative Planning Acquires 855 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $253,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.62 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

