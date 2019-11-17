CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.03. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.28.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

