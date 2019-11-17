Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 540,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,266. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

