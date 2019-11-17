Cowen Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $120.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,197. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

