Cormark Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

HDI stock opened at C$15.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

