Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total value of $5,138,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,092.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,066 shares of company stock worth $172,826,022 in the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.91.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $559.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.46 and a 52 week high of $564.09.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

