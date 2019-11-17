Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $197,000 Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 52.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.91. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.