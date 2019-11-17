Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 16,961 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

