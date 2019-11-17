Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of SNPS opened at $139.71 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

