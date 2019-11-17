Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 112.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,277 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 39.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,960,000 after buying an additional 242,962 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 146.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,347,000 after buying an additional 110,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 74.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,144,000 after buying an additional 106,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $64,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.56.

Shares of MELI opened at $550.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.14. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.