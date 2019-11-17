Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $214.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.