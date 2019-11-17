Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Update

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

