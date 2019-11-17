Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 94,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

