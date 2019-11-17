Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Shares of CPA opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Copa has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 3.29%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copa by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,263,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

