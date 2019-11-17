Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

CBPX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

CBPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,424. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,073,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

