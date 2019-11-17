Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $214,160.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $664.39 or 0.07760033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,505,047 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

