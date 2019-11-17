Comparing Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Aquantia (OTCMKTS:AQ)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Aquantia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aquantia 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aquantia has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Aquantia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Aquantia shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Aquantia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Aquantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 4.38% 1.46% 0.88% Aquantia -43.65% -45.02% -34.83%

Risk and Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquantia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Aquantia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.36 billion 2.03 $134.05 million $0.15 45.07 Aquantia $120.78 million 3.96 -$9.77 million ($0.29) -45.66

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Aquantia. Aquantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Aquantia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

