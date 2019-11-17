Comparing PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) & Centennial Resource Development (OTCMKTS:CDEV)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PostRock Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $891.04 million 1.03 $199.90 million $0.75 4.44

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PostRock Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 0 15 6 1 2.36

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 211.56%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development 4.08% 2.32% 1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PostRock Energy has a beta of -14.07, indicating that its share price is 1,507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats PostRock Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The company also has minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian basin. Its estimated proved reserves include 119.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 4.1 million barrels of oil. As of March 27, 2015, the company owned and operated approximately 3,000 wells and maintained approximately 2,200 miles of gas gathering lines primarily in the Cherokee Basin. PostRock Energy Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On December 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of PostRock Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1, 2016.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

