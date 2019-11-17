Comparing Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Slack shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Controls International and Slack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Slack 1 7 10 0 2.50

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus target price of $42.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Slack has a consensus target price of $32.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Given Slack’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Slack is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Slack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 23.67% 8.04% 3.76% Slack N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Slack does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Slack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.97 billion 1.41 $5.67 billion $1.96 21.63 Slack $400.55 million 31.05 -$140.68 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Slack.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Slack on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

