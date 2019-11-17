Comparing Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 20.92% 9.66% 1.08%

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Community First Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 5.13 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.86 $4.74 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Community First Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

