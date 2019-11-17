Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 343.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 170.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $909.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

