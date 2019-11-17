Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after buying an additional 355,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.53.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.