Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 252 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,400,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $1,203,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $57.11.

