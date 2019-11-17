Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 533,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 476,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Separately, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

