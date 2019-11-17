Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 222.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 130.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $152,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director John Stuart Reardon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

OXLC opened at $8.98 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.