Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $293,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,519 shares of company stock worth $11,030,676 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

