Comerica Bank Sells 3,699 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.