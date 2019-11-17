Comerica Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.