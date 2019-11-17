Comerica Bank Has $1.52 Million Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,810,000 after buying an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,959,000 after buying an additional 2,550,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $40,899,000.

NYSE TPH opened at $15.34 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

