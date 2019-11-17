Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

