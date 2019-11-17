Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,766,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

