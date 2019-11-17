Coin Lion (LION) Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $365,990.00 and $54.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00237522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.01448351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034017 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00142355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

