Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Receives C$104.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

CCA traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$116.15. 128,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.72. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$61.68 and a 52-week high of C$117.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total value of C$27,573.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total value of C$166,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,736.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,960 shares of company stock valued at $205,583 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

