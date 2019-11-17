Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

COKE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.00. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,058. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12-month low of $166.67 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.12). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,887,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

