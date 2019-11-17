CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CNO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 1,899,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,307,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,200 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 165,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.