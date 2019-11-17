Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

