CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 4,484.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Service Provider, Llc acquired 2,468,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,319,036.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $14.21 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

